March 28 (Reuters) - Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc :

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX 222.7 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 242.9 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY GROSS EARNINGS 883.6 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 861.8 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* DECLARES 2017 DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 2 KOBO PER SHARE