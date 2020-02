BRIEF-Inflarx Announces Positive Initial Data From Ongoing Phase IIa Open Label Study With IFX-1 In Patients Suffering From Pyoderma Gangraenosum

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Inflarx NV:

* INFLARX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INITIAL DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE IIA OPEN LABEL STUDY WITH IFX-1 IN PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM PYODERMA GANGRAENOSUM

* INFLARX NV - TWO OUT OF FIRST FIVE PATIENTS DOSED WITH IFX-1 ACHIEVED COMPLETE REMISSION

* INFLARX - DOSE ESCALATION WARRANTED BY PHARMACODYNAMIC ANALYSIS, APPROVED BY RELEVANT AUTHORITIES FOR ENROLLMENT OF 18 PATIENTS IN 3 DOSE COHORTS

* INFLARX - 1 PATIENT WHO COMPLETED IFX-1 STUDY SHOWED INITIAL WOUND HEALING ACTIVITY IN FIRST 2-3 WEEKS, BUT NO WOUND SIZE DECREASE OR CLOSURE DETECTED

* INFLARX NV - REMAINING 2 PATIENTS WHO ARE STILL UNDER TREATMENT HAVE SEVERE DISEASE, INCLUDING VERY LARGE AND EXTENSIVE ULCERS

* INFLARX NV - TWO PATIENTS STILL UNDER TREATMENT DID NOT SHOW A HEALING RESPONSE BUT ARE ELIGIBLE FOR A DOSE ESCALATION