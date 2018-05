May 3 (Reuters) - Inflarx NV:

* INFLARX N.V. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* PRICING OF ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 3 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY

* 1.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES OFFERED BY THE SELLING SHAREHOLDERS AT PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $34.00 PER COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: