BRIEF-Inflarx Doses First Patient In Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial In Severe Progressed COVID-19 Pneumonia In Europe Upon Receipt Of Initial Positive Human Data With Inflarx’S Anti-C5a Technology

March 31 (Reuters) - Inflarx NV:

* INFLARX DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN MULTICENTER RANDOMIZED CLINICAL TRIAL IN SEVERE PROGRESSED COVID-19 PNEUMONIA IN EUROPE UPON RECEIPT OF INITIAL POSITIVE HUMAN DATA WITH INFLARX’S ANTI-C5A TECHNOLOGY

* INFLARX NV - GOT INITIAL POSITIVE HUMAN DATA FROM LICENSEE, BEIJING DEFENGREI BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD SUGGESTING POTENTIAL ROLE OF C5A IN COVID-19

* INFLARX NV - DECIDED TO INITIATE A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM WITH IFX-1 IN COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH SEVERELY PROGRESSED PNEUMONIA

* INFLARX NV - GOT INITIAL POSITIVE HUMAN DATA FROM 2 INITIAL PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19-INDUCED SEVERE PNEUMONIA WHO WERE TREATED WITH BDB-001