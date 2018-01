Jan 9 (Reuters) - Inflarx Nv:

* INFLARX RECEIVES IND ACCEPTANCE TO PROCEED WITH A PHASE IIB TRIAL WITH LEAD CANDIDATE IFX-1 IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA

* INFLARX NV - ‍INTENDS TO INITIATE THE STUDY ON IFX-1 IN Q1 OF 2018​