June 17 (Reuters) - Inflarx NV:

* INFLARX REPORTS ENCOURAGING TOPLINE RESULTS FROM THE EXPLORATORY PHASE II PART OF THE ADAPTIVE RANDOMIZED PHASE II/III TRIAL OF IFX-1 IN COVID-19

* INFLARX - INDEPENDENT DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD RECOMMENDED CONTINUATION OF TRIAL INTO PHASE III PART