Feb 1 (Reuters) - Info Edge India Ltd:

* APPROVES DIVESTMENT OF SHARES IN ZOMATO MEDIA PVT LTD WORTH $50 MILLION THOUGH ITS UNIT NAUKRI INTERNET SERVICES

* INFO EDGE INDIA -ZOMATO SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO UNDERTAKE PRIMARY FUND RAISE OF ABOUT $150 MILLION FROM ANT SMALL AND MICRO FINANCIAL SERVICES