Feb 17 (Reuters) - Infocomm Media Development Authority:

* GOT 3 SUBMISSIONS FROM SINGTEL MOBILE SINGAPORE PTE , AND TPG TELECOM , AND JOINT-SUBMISSION FROM STARHUB AND M1

* RECEIVED A TOTAL OF THREE SUBMISSIONS FOR 5G CALL FOR PROPOSAL

* CURRENTLY EVALUATING SUBMISSIONS, AND EXPECT TO AWARD SPECTRUM BY MID-2020 Source ( bit.ly/38yd1Ja)