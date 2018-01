BRIEF-Informa Offers To Buy UBM Plc

Jan 17 (Reuters) - UBM PLC:

* PROPOSED COMBINATION OF INFORMA PLC AND UBM PLC

* PROPOSED COMBINATION OF INFORMA PLC AND UBM PLC TO CREATE LEADING B2B INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP

* ‍PROPOSED COMBINATION WOULD BE IMPLEMENTED THROUGH A SHARE AND CASH OFFER BY INFORMA FOR ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF UBM​

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF PROPOSED COMBINATION, UBM SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE: FOR EACH UBM SHARE: 1.083 INFORMA SHARES; AND 163 PENCE IN CASH​

* COMBINED GROUP WILL BE OWNED C. 65.5% BY INFORMA SHAREHOLDERS AND C. 34.5% BY UBM SHAREHOLDERS

* ‍DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN PARTIES REMAIN ONGOING REGARDING OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF PROPOSED COMBINATION​

* PROPOSED COMBINATION IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT SYNERGIES FOR COMBINED GROUP

* DEREK MAPP, CHAIRMAN OF INFORMA PLC, WOULD BE CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED GROUP

* ‍UBM SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE FINAL UBM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* STEPHEN A. CARTER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF INFORMA PLC, WOULD BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF COMBINED GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)