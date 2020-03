BRIEF-Informa Says Co Rescheduling Around 45 Large Event Brands To Later In 2020 Due To Coronavirus

March 10 (Reuters) - Informa PLC:

* FACING A 2020 IMPACT FROM COVID-19 IN OUR EVENTS-RELATED BUSINESSES

* SHIFTING EVENTS CALENDAR TO LATER DATES IN 2020

* FY REVENUE 2,890.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 2,369.5 MILLION STG

* “WE ARE NOT PROVIDING MARKET GUIDANCE FOR INFORMA GROUP IN 2020”

* FY STATUTORY OPERATING PROFIT 538.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 363.2 MILLION STG

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH +27.5% REPORTED GROWTH AND +6.5% UNDERLYING

* NEW CHAIR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN PLACE BY END OF 2020

* AS OF 10 MARCH, AGREED OR ARE IN PROCESS OF AGREEING RESCHEDULING OF AROUND 45 LARGE EVENT BRANDS TO LATER IN 2020

* DEPLOY A MATERIAL POSTPONEMENT PROGRAMME, SHIFTING EVENTS CALENDAR TO LATER DATES IN 2020

* AS IMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19 STARTED TO BECOME APPARENT IN LATE JAN, CO MOVED QUICKLY TO IMPLEMENT ITS COVID-19 ACTION PLAN

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 15.95P PER SHARE

* THE 45 LARGE EVENT BRANDS REPRESENT BUDGETED REVENUE OF AROUND £350M

* AROUND 70 SMALLER BRANDS ALSO BEEN RE-SCHEDULED WITH REVENUE OF AROUND £50M

* COVID-19 ACTION PLAN INCLUDED LAUNCH OF A POSTPONEMENT PROGRAMME TO RE-SCHEDULE

* ALSO RE-PHASED(BIENNIALS)/CANCELLED 13 BRANDS IN 2020, WITH BUDGETED REVENUE OF £25M.

* FOR RESCHEDULED, LOCALISED OR VIRTUALISED IN 2020, EXPECT TO INCUR SOME INCREMENTAL INVESTMENT, OTHER DUPLICATIVE COSTS

IN 2020 ALL THREE EVENTS BUSINESSES WILL SEE AN IMPACT FROM COVID-19.