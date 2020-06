BRIEF-Informa Says Further Rescheduling Of Events Within 2020 Is Unlikely

June 12 (Reuters) - Informa PLC:

* INFORMA - ACTIVITY IN CHINA HAS PICKED UP PACE THROUGH PAST MONTH,

* INFORMA PLC - AGM TRADING UPDATE

* INFORMA - FROM AN OPERATING STANDPOINT, POSTPONEMENT PROGRAMME IS NOW LARGELY COMPLETE

* INFORMA - FURTHER RESCHEDULING OF EVENTS WITHIN 2020 IS UNLIKELY

* INFORMA - 160+ BRANDS HAVE NOW BEEN CANCELLED OR REPHASED FROM 2020 TO 2021,

* INFORMA - IT IMPLIES GROUP REVENUE FOR YEAR IS LIKELY TO BE ±£2BN

* INFORMA - ENCOURAGINGLY, WHERE EVENTS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED AND FOCUS SHIFTED TO 2021, CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR REBATES HAS BEEN RELATIVELY LOW

* INFORMA - CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH OUR US PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT HOLDERS ARE ONGOING

* INFORMA-DECISION ON WHEN/WHETHER TO CHANGE THESE DISCUSSIONS TO A FORMAL REQUEST FOR A COVENANT WAIVER WILL BE MADE ONCE THERE IS GREATER VISIBILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: