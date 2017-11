Nov 9 (Reuters) - Informa Plc:

* INFORMA PLC - ‍ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS

* INFORMA PLC - ‍DELIVERED UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH OF +3.2% IN TEN-MONTH PERIOD TO 31 OCTOBER 2017​

* INFORMA PLC - ‍REVENUE GROWTH WAS AROUND +40% YEAR-ON-YEAR FOR TEN MONTHS ENDED OCT. 31​