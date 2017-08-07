FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Information Services Group reports Q2 loss per share $0.01
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Information Services Group reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Information Services Group Inc

* Information Services Group announces second-quarter and first-half financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 25 to 34 percent

* Information Services Group Inc - ‍affirms full-year revenue guidance of $270-$290 million and updates full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $32-$35 million​

* Information Services Group Inc - Revenues for Q2 were $68.0 million, compared with $60.4 million in prior year

* Information Services Group Inc - Currency negatively impacted reported revenues in quarter by $1.2 million versus prior year

* FY2017 revenue view $277.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $71.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Information Services Group Inc - Qtrly adjusted revenue $67.22 million versus $58.34 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

