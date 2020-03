BRIEF-Infoscan Expands Agreement With Medintech For Distribution Of Coronavirus-Related Equipment

March 27 (Reuters) - Infoscan SA:

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH AUSTRIA-BASED MEDINTECH GMBH - MEDICAL INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

* UNDER ANNEX PARTIES TO COOPERATE ON DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCTS NECESSARY TO BATTLE COVID-19 CONSEQUENCES

* UNDER ANNEX CO TO DISTRIBUTE SARS-COV2 ANTIBODY TESTS, MEDICAL EQUIPMENT, INCLUDING VENTILATORS, CARDIOMONITORS, THERMOMETRES

* CO ALSO TO DISTRIBUTE PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT SUCH AS N95 MASKS, SURGICAL MASKS, PROTECTIVE SUITS

* CO’S ACTIVITIES TO FOCUS ON PROMOTING PRODUCTS IN POLAND, LATER IN OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES WHERE CO HAS BUSINESS PARTNERS

* MEDINTECH GIVES CO EXCLUSIVITY REGARDING OFFERING PRODUCTS IN POLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)