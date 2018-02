Feb 22 (Reuters) - INFOSCAN SA:

* RESOLVES TO ISSUE UP TO 100 SERIES A BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 10,000 ZLOTYS EACH

* FUNDS FROM BONDS ISSUE TO FINANCE PRODUCTION OF FIRST BATCH OF MEDICAL DEVICES

* FUNDS FROM BONDS ISSUE TO COVER INITIAL COSTS OF STARTING OPERATIONS IN US