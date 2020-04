April 29 (Reuters) - Infoscan SA:

* SIGNS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH AUSTRIA-BASED MEDINTECH FOR DISTRIBUTION OF DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR SARS-COV-2

* UNDER DEAL CO TO ALSO DISTRIBUTE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT, PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT AND OTHER PRODUCTS NECESSARY FOR FIGHTING CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)