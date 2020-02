Feb 18 (Reuters) - Infoscan SA:

* SIGNS LOI WITH AUSTRIA-BASED MEDINTECH GMBH - MEDICAL INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

* UNDER LOI MEDINTECH EXPRESSES WILL TO COOPERATE TO PROMOTE TECHNOLOGY AND ACTIVITIES AIMING AT SALE OF MED RECORDER IN AUSTRIA