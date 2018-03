March 21 (Reuters) - INFOSCAN SA:

* ITS UNIT SIGNS 0.1 MILLION ZLOTY SUBSIDY AGREEMENT WITH POLISH AGENCY FOR ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT (PARP) FOR FINANCING ITS DEBUT ON NEWCONNECT MARKET

* TOTAL BUDGET OF LISTING CARDIO.LINK ON WSE NEWCONNECT MARKET PROJECT IS 0.25 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)