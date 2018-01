BRIEF-Infosys Dec-Qtr Consol Profit Up About 38 Pct

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 51.29 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 177.94 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 172.73 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.10 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PAT OF 37.08 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* Q3 STANDALONE ATTRITION DECLINED TO 15.8 PERCENT FROM 17.2 PERCENT IN Q2 18

* RAJESH K MURTHY RESIGNS AS PRESIDENT

* GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 79 IN DEC QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 18.7 PERCENT

* DURING QUARTER, ON ACCOUNT OF CONCLUSION OF APA WITH US IRS, NET PROFIT INCREASED WHICH LED TO INCREASE IN QTRLY BASIC EPS BY $0.10

