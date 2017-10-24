Oct 24 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd

* Infosys founder N. Murthy: stand by every question on poor governance raised in my speech to Infosys investors

* Murthy says fact remains that none of these questions have been answered by the Infosys board with the transparency it deserves

* Murthy says core question still is how and why Infosys board approved unusual, unprecedented severance payment agreement for former CFO Source text for Eikon: Narayana Murthy: "I stand by every question on poor governance raised in my speech to Infosys investors dated August 29, 2017. The fact remains that none of these questions have been answered by the Infosys board with the transparency it deserves. I am disappointed. The core question still is how and why the Infosys board approved an unusual and unprecedented severance payment agreement of 1000% (of the standard Infosys employment contracts) to the former CFO, and why the board did not disclose this information proactively and much earlier. Sadly, it appears we will no longer know the truth."