April 18 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* INFOSYS LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING A WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT MADE TO SEBI AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

* INFOSYS - CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN