FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Infosys says probe into whistleblower complaints finds no evidence of wrongdoing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 23, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Infosys says probe into whistleblower complaints finds no evidence of wrongdoing

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* Conclusion of independent investigation into allegations made by anonymous whistleblower

* Says audit committee approved a comprehensive investigation into the anonymous complaints

* Gibson Dunn & Control Risks completed detailed independent investigation and did not find any evidence whatsoever of wrongdoing

* No evidence supporting whistleblower’s allegations regarding acquisitions was found

* No evidence found on inappropriate contracting

* No evidence found that mergers and acquisitions team failed to obtain appropriate approvals

* Found no evidence that ceo received excessive variable compensation or incurred unreasonable expenses for security, travel and the palo alto office Source text: bit.ly/2rY1RMR Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.