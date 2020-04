April 20 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* APPOINTS URI LEVINE AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* PRAHLAD, INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR STEPPING DOWN FROM THE BOARD

* CONSIDERING BUSINESS UNCERTAINTY EMANATING FROM COVID-19, CO UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON REVENUES AND MARGINS FOR FY 21 AT THIS STAGE

* COMPANY WILL PROVIDE GUIDANCE AFTER VISIBILITY IMPROVES

* ANTICIPATES A CONTINUED SLOWDOWN IN NEAR TERM INFLUENCED BY A BROADBASED GLOBAL ECONOMIC RECESSION

* "IMMEDIATE SHORT-TERM WILL BE CHALLENGING"