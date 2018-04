BRIEF-Infosys Sees FY19 Revenue Guidance In Constant Currency At 6 Pct-8 Pct

April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PERCENT-8 PERCENT

* MARCH QUARTER ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PERCENT VERSUS 13.5 PERCENT

* SEES FY 19 OPERATING MARGIN RANGE AT 22 PERCENT- 24 PERCENT

* MARCH QUARTER ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PERCENT VERSUS 17.1 PERCENT

* REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN

* NET EMPLOYEE ADDITION OF 2,416 IN MARCH QUARTER

* SAYS “WE WILL BE ROLLING OUT COMPENSATION INCREASES FOR A LARGE PART OF OUR WORKFORCE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1”

* GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QUARTER

* APPROVED CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL CASH REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANY IN MEDIUM TERM

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO RETAIN CURRENT POLICY OF RETURNING UPTO 70 PCT OF THE FREE CASH FLOW OF THE CORRESPONDING FINANCIAL YEAR

* IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BILLION RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BILLION RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QUARTER, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018

* CO INITIATED IDENTIFICATION, EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR UNITS KALLIDUS AND SKAVA AND PANAYA

* ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019

* ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BILLION RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BILLION IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS "HELD FOR SALE"