BRIEF-Infosys To Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris, Euronext London Exchanges

March 12 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* SAYS CO ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST FROM EURONEXT PARIS AND EURONEXT LONDON EXCHANGES

* SAYS ​ PRIMARY REASON FOR DELISTING IS LOW AVERAGE DAILY TRADING VOLUME OF INFOSYS ADS ON THESE EXCHANGES

* SAYS CO’S AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED ON NYSE

* SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF PROPOSED DELISTING, A SALES FACILITY WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE HOLDERS OF ADS TRADING ON THE EXCHANGES

* THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO INFOSYS SHARE/ADS COUNT, CAPITAL STRUCTURE, FLOAT, AS A RESULT OF PROPOSED DELISTING Source text - bit.ly/2p3mun3 Further company coverage: