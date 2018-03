March 14 (Reuters) - INFOTEL SA:

* DIVIDEND FOR PROPOSAL AT THE AGM: €1.15 PER SHARE, + 15%

* FY EBITDA EUR 26.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIDENT IN ITS PROSPECTS FOR 2018, INFOTEL REMAINS ON TRACK FOR CONTINUED GROWTH IN SALES AND STRONG OPERATING PROFITABILITY.

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 15.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS TO MAINTAIN AN AVERAGE GROWTH RATE OF AROUND 10% OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS,