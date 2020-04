BRIEF-Infotel Withdraws Dividend Proposal Of 1.60 Euros Per Share

April 15 (Reuters) - INFOTEL SA:

* UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* ANTICIPATES A DECLINE IN ACTIVITY IN THE SECOND QUARTER BUT IS UNABLE FOR NOW TO PROVIDE AN ESTIMATE OF ITS EFFECTS

* CANNOT PROVIDE SPECIFIC REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY OBJECTIVES

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC AND THE RESULTING CONTAINMENT MEASURES HAVE SO FAR HAD A MEASURED IMPACT ON INFOTEL’S BUSINESS

* HAS THE NECESSARY RESOURCES TO GET THROUGH THIS CRISIS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED THAT IT WILL NO LONGER PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF €1.60 PER SHARE FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* NEW DIVIDEND PROPOSAL WILL BE SUBMITTED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF 20 MAY 2020

* VERY SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION, WITHOUT ANY FINANCIAL DEBT, AND A NET CASH POSITION AT THE END OF FY 2019 OF €74.6 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2Vucd2N Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)