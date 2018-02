Feb 14 (Reuters) - Infotmic Co Ltd:

* SAYS CHAIRMAN CHEN ZHICHENG IS UNABLE TO PERFORM DUTY AS HE HAS BEEN ARRESTED BY POLICE FOR ALLEGED BILL FRAUD

* SAYS LOCAL COURT RULED TO AUCTION 106.3 MILLION SHARES OWNED BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER ON MARCH 14-15, WHICH MAY LEAD TO COMPANY'S OWNERSHIP CHANGE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o975k6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)