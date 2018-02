Feb 23 (Reuters) - ‍INFRARED CAPITAL PARTNERS:

* SELLS £320M UK INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE​

* ‍TO SELL PORTFOLIO OF UK LIGHT INDUSTRIAL ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE, M7 REAL ESTATE

* PORTFOLIO COMPRISES 4.5 MILLION FT² OF LIGHT INDUSTRIAL SPACE ACROSS 40 PROPERTIES LOCATED IN NORTH WEST & MIDLANDS ALONG M6 CORRIDOR Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)