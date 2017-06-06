BRIEF-Infrareit Inc, unit entered into a term loan credit agreement

June 6 (Reuters) - Infrareit Inc:
* Infrareit Inc - on June 5, unit entered into a term loan credit agreement
* Infrareit Inc - subject to conditions in agreement, lenders committed to provide loan credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $200.0 million
* Infrareit Inc - intends to use proceeds from term loan facility to repay borrowings outstanding under unit's existing revolving credit facility
* Infrareit Inc - term loan facility matures on June 5, 2020