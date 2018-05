InfraREIT Inc:

* INFRAREIT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.22 TO $1.32

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29 TO $1.39

* ESTIMATES FOOTPRINT CAPEX $50 MILLION TO $80 MILLION FOR 2018, $10 MILLION TO $50 MILLION FOR 2019 AND $10 MILLION TO $50 MILLION FOR 2020

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") WAS $29.3 MILLION