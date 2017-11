BRIEF-InfraREIT Q3 earnings per share $0.35

Nov 2 (Reuters) - InfraREIT Inc

* InfraREIT reports third quarter 2017 and year-to-date results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.25 to $1.35

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20 to $1.24

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.19

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.32 to $1.42

* Sees ‍transmission capital expenditures range of $180 million to $300 million for period of 2017 through 2019​

* Lease revenue increased 4 percent to $51.6 million for three months ended September 30, compared to $49.4 million for same period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: