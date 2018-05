May 4 (Reuters) - Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc :

* INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES, INC. ANNOUNCES WIND ENERGY AWARD VALUED AT OVER $60 MILLION

* INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES INC - CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY WHITE CONSTRUCTION, INC. A SUBSIDIARY COMPANY OF IEA

* INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES INC - PROJECT COMMENCED IN APRIL 2018 AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2018