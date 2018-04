April 18 (Reuters) - Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc:

* INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES INC FILES FOR PRIMARY OFFERING OF 8.5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES INC SAYS IN ADDITION, SECONDARY OFFERING OF 15.7 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK