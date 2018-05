May 10 (Reuters) - Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc:

* INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 4.1 PERCENT TO $50.1 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, IEA HAD A RECORD BACKLOG OF $1.1 BILLION