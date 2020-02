BRIEF-Infratil Ltd Announces Initial Investment In Galileo Green Energy

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Infratil Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES INITIAL INVESTMENT IN GALILEO GREEN ENERGY

* CO TO OWN 40% STAKE IN GGE, WITH EACH CO-INVESTOR OWNING 20% STAKE

* WILL INVEST IN GGE WITH COMMONWEALTH SUPERANNUATION CORP, MORRISON & CO GROWTH INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

* GALILEO GREEN ENERGY WILL INVEST IN DEVELOPMENT OF WIND, SOLAR PV ENERGY PROJECTS AND STORAGE SOLUTIONS ACROSS ALL OF EUROPE

* GGE HAS ATTRACTED INITIAL CAPITAL COMMITMENTS OF EUR 220M

* CO’S SHARE IN INITIAL CAPITAL COMMITMENTS TO GGE €88MLN, EXPECTED TO BE INVESTED OVER NEXT 2-3 YEARS

* GGE WILL BE LED BY INGMAR WILHELM AS CEO