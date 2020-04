BRIEF-Infratil Now Sees 2020 Underlying EBITDAF Of NZ$550 Mln-NZ$560 Mln

April 8 (Reuters) - Infratil Ltd:

* REPORTED FY2020 EBITDAF WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW GUIDANCE RANGE

* FY2020 UNDERLYING EBITDAF GUIDANCE REVISED TO NZ$550 MILLION- NZ$560 MILLION

* GIVEN UNCERTAINTY AROUND COVID-19 OUTBREAK, CO TO NOT PROVIDE 2021 EARNINGS OR DIVIDEND GUIDANCE AT THIS STAGE

* EXPECTS CONTRIBUTION FROM WELLINGTON AIRPORT IN 2020 TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY UP TO NZ$2 MILLION LARGELY DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR FINAL DIVIDEND TO BE MODERATED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE (11CPS) GIVEN UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING IMPACT OF COVID-19

* EXPECTS LONGROAD’S REPORTED CONTRIBUTION TO UNDERLYING EBITDAF FOR FY20 TO BE NZ$5.0 MILLION

* VODAFONE NEW ZEALAND'S FORECAST FY2020 EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE TOWARDS LOWER-END OF GUIDANCE RANGE OF NZ$460-NZ$490 MILLION