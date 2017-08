June 29 (Reuters) - InfuSystem Holdings Inc:

* InfuSystem announces amendment to existing credit facility with JPMorgan Chase

* Has amended its existing credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., effective June 28

* InfuSystem Holdings - amended credit facility decreases qtrly principal payment from $1.3 million to $577,500 in 2017 and $766,650 in 2018 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: