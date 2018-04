April 25 (Reuters) - InfuSystem Holdings Inc:

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC - ANNOUNCED HIRING OF GREG SCHULTE AS ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* INFUSYSTEM - WILL NOMINATE TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC - CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JAN SKONIECZNY, WILL RETIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: