BRIEF-Infusystem Holdings Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 14 (Reuters) - InfuSystem Holdings Inc:

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 18 PERCENT TO $21.6 MILLION

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS - DURING 2020 Q1, DID NOT INCUR SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL UNPLANNED EXPENSES, EXPERIENCE DISRUPTIONS IN NORMAL OPERATIONS

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS - DURING Q1, DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF WEAKNESS IN NET REVENUES ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS - IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19, MOST ELECTIVE SURGERIES HAVE BEEN DELAYED