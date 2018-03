March 13 (Reuters) - Infusystem Holdings Inc:

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $18.9 MILLION

* BOARD HAS APPROVED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZING CO TO REPURCHASE UP TO 1 MILLION SHARES

* RECORDED A "NON-CASH EXPENSE" OF $11.4 MILLION IN QUARTER DUE TO TAX REFORM