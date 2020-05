May 14 (Reuters) - InfuSystem Holdings Inc:

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC - NET REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2020 WERE $21.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18% FROM SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC - AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, WE HAD $14.5 MILLION IN AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC - ESTIMATE THAT AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY WILL DECREASE FURTHER DURING Q2 AND THEN GROW DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR