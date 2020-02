Feb 7 (Reuters) - InfuSystem Holdings Inc:

* INFUSYSTEM RETAINS HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES FOR NATIONWIDE CFO SEARCH; APPOINTS INTERIM CFO

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC - APPOINTED WESLEY WINNEKINS AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS - GREGORY SCHULTE, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF INFUSYSTEM, AND COMPANY HAVE AGREED TO A MUTUAL SEPARATION