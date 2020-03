March 27 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski SA:

* RESOLVES TO LEAVE 2019 PROFIT UNDIVIDED

* DECISION DUE TO POLAND’S FINANCIAL REGULATOR’S EXPECTATION TO RETAIN NET PROFIT FROM PREVIOUS YEARS DUE TO POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)