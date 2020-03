March 27 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BANK IS MAINTAINING OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY, ALL KEY PROCESSES ARE TAKING PLACE WITHOUT DISRUPTION

* SEES RATE CUT TO LOWER NET INTEREST INCOME BY 50-80 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS LESS CUSTOMER ACTIVITY, INCLUDING LOWER SALES OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

* SAYS IS RECORDING PROGRESSING CHANGES IN SAVINGS STRUCTURE OF RETAIL CUSTOMERS