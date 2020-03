March 6 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski SA:

* ASSUMES STABLE DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN LONG-TERM PERSPECTIVE TOGETHER WITH FOLLOWING REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS WHICH BANK HAS TO FOLLOW

* CO’S UPDATED DIVIDEND POLICY RESULTS FROM POLAND’S KNF POSITION REGARDING BANKS DIVIDEND POLICY AND ASSUMES CANCELLATION OF ADDITIONAL BUFFER INDICATION OF 1.5 P.P. IN EQUITY CRITERIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)