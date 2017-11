BRIEF-ING reports Q3 net result at 1.38 billion euros

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ING GROEP NV:

* REG-ING POSTS 3Q17 NET RESULT OF EUR 1,376 MILLION

* ‍NET CORE LENDING IN 3Q17 INCREASED BY EUR 8.0 BILLION; NET CUSTOMER DEPOSIT INFLOW AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.2 BILLION​

* ‍ING 3Q17 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,995 MILLION​

* ‍ING GROUP 3Q17 FOUR-QUARTER ROLLING ROE IMPROVES TO 11.0%; ING GROUP FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO REMAINED STABLE AT 14.5%​

* Q3 TOTAL UNDERLYING INCOME EUR ‍​4.41 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.39 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSAL WILL BE MADE AT YEAR-END

* Q3 REUTERS POLL: TOTAL UNDERLYING INCOME EUR 4.39 BILLION; NET RESULT EUR 1.30 BILLION

* Q3 REUTERS POLL: UNDERLYING RESULT BEFORE TAX EUR 1.83 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)