BRIEF-ING Suspends Any Payment Of Dividends Until At Least October 1

March 30 (Reuters) - ING GROEP NV:

* ING PROVIDES UPDATE ON DIVIDEND IN THE CONTEXT OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* ING DOES NOT EXPECT TO MAKE AN INTERIM-DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 2020 EARNINGS

* WILL REVIEW ANY FURTHER DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS AFTER 1 OCTOBER 2020

* IS WELL CAPITALISED, ABOVE REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS, BUT IN LINE WITH ECB'S RECOMMENDATIONS, IT WILL SUSPEND ANY PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS ON ITS ORDINARY SHARES UNTIL AT LEAST 1 OCTOBER 2020