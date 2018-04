April 25 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA:

* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 581‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 594 MILLION REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FOREX IMPACT OF EUR 40 MILLION ON Q1 REVENUES

* SEES RETURN TO ORGANIC GROWTH AT GROUP LEVEL AS EARLY AS Q2 WITH ACCELERATION IN H2

* REITERATES FY OUTLOOK

* SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN RETAIL AND SOFT GROWTH IN BANKS & ACQUIRERS IN 2018