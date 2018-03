March 19 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA:

* SAYS IT APPOINTED AN INVESTMENT SERVICES PROVIDER TO PURCHASE SHARES UNDER ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM​

* MANDATE TARGETS A MAXIMUM QUANTITY OF 1,000,000 INGENICO GROUP SHARES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 1.6% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* ‍REPURCHASES OF SHARES TO OCCUR UNDER OVER PERIOD FROM MARCH 20TH, 2018 TO APRIL 30TH, 2018 AT LATEST​